JOHNSTOWN — Clearly looking like the team that traveled an hour longer to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s Wellness Center for most of Thursday night’s District 5-9 Class AAA Sub-Regional Championship, it the Brookville Raiders who danced off the floor with a state playoff berth.
Stunning Everett with a come-from-behind 48-44 win, the Raiders clinched a state playoff berth and face the WPIAL’s sixth seed Deer Lakes next Saturday at a D9 site. It’s the first trip to states since 2014.
“This was a good win for us,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team improved to 16-8. “It only gets harder. I’m happy for the guys. They deserve it. They worked hard, put up with me and each other and made each other better. From here it’s bonus basketball.”
Jack Krug led the Raiders with 12 points while Robert Keth scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, including two huge 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Everett’s season ended at 22-3 with its 16-game winning streak snapped. No question the Warriors walked off the floor shaking their heads, coming up short despite having more than once chance to deal a knockout punch to the Raiders and not getting a couple 50/50 calls or converting up-for-grabs plays in the final moments.
The Warriors’ biggest lead was 20-10 just two minutes into the second quarter and then 23-17 at halftime. They owned three nine-point leads in the second half, twice in the third quarter at 26-17 and 34-25, and then 36-27 seconds into the fourth quarter on Nathaniel Maxwell’s 3-pointer.
From there, the Raiders embarked on a game-turning 16-2 run that gave them a 43-38 lead with 3:20 remaining.
“We came down and hit some shots and went into full-man press and I think that’s where things started to turn a little bit,” said Park, whose team forced five fourth-quarter turnovers.
Keth and Jace Miner hit back-to-back threes and Krug scored to get the Raiders within 36-35 by the 6:28 mark. Two Keth free throws and his second 3-pointer of the quarter gave the Raiders their first lead since 9-8 in the first quarter at 40-38 with 3:49 remaining and an Aaron Park free throw followed by a Krug floater gave the Raiders their largest lead at 43-38 at the 3:20 mark.
That set up quite a flurry the rest of the way as the Raiders didn’t score again until 18.5 seconds were on the clock. They missed two front-ends on free throws and turned it over with 39 seconds left, leading to Everett’s Seth Price’s layup to give the Warriors a 44-43 lead.
Krug sliced his way into the paint, drew contact which left the Everett bench calling for an offensive foul, but no whistle came as Krug’s shot rolled in for a 45-44 lead.
Everett misfired on its next possession, then fouled Miner as he rebounded the miss. Miner made the first shot, then missed the second, but Park grabbed the rebound and Coach Park got a quick timeout called before his son was tangled up for a jump ball.
“I told the official I wanted a timeout if it went in and when Aaron got it, as soon as he got it and two guys were on it, I was right there calling time out,” Park said. “I think he lost his whistle trying to blow it.”
Then on the inbound, Krug lofted a pass high to Park, who had to tip it away from two Everett players before coming down with the ball. Instead of grabbing a potential steal and breakaway layup, Everett had to foul Park with 2.2 seconds left and he clinched the win by nailing both freebies.
“(Aaron) was supposed to go to the ball, not backwards,” Park said, just shaking his head with a smile. “At that point he was going to plow through somebody or get a foul on the loose ball. He was the last option and he had to get to the ball even if he had to run through his mother to grab it. And he ran backwards.”
Park, who banged his knee and left the game with 2:21 left in the third quarter, returned to the game at the 5:41 mark of the fourth. He finished with seven points and nine rebounds. Logan Byerly scored eight points and Miner scored seven.
“The big key were the five guys out there during the press,” Park said. “With (Aaron) down, we stuck right in there, got some turnovers and when we didn’t get the turnover, it didn’t let them set up in their offense like they normally do and that was the difference and we started to realize we were in the game.”
Maxwell and Elijah Treece scored 14 and 13 points respectively to lead the Warriors, whose leading scorer Jared Colledge was limited to six points when he came in averaging 18.1 points per game.
Everett was 5-for-12 from the 3-point line in the first half, but went just 1-for-4 in the second half. The Raiders were 5-for-11 for the game.
Park could only shake his head as his team grinded out another hard-fought win, and on a long road trip.
“They were up 10 points and I was getting worried at that point, but we’ve been in that situation more than once this year against some good teams and credit to my guys,” Park said. “They don’t give up. They keep working. I ask them to do different things and they do them.
“I never traveled to a game two hours where we played well yet. We squeezed one out at Bradford and it’s a two-hour trip. I don’t know the secret. I need to ask a coach how to travel two hours and get a team ready. I’m terrible at it. Someone please give me some tips on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.