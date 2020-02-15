BROOKVILLE — Finishing a brutal stretch of four games in five days, the Brookville Raiders basketball team passed the test with flying colors.
Saturday afternoon in a District 9 League makeup game at home against Bradford to finish the regular season, the Raiders rode a second-half surge to beat the Owls, 52-43.
That made it a 4-0 week and a 15-7 finish for the Raiders, who are now off until Feb. 25 when they face Thursday’s Moniteau/Kane winner in the D9 Class AAA finals. That winner plays the District 5 champion for a spot in the state playoffs.
While the Raiders were coming off Friday night’s impressive 52-30 win at home against DuBois, the Owls traveled south after beating Punxsutawney 67-60 in triple-overtime also on Friday. And out of the gate Saturday, it was the Owls who looked fresher.
Up 15-12 after the first quarter, the Owls (12-10) grabbed a nine-point lead on two Tyler Gigliotti free throws with 1:06 left in the half. But beating the buzzer, Aaron Park drilled home a 50-foot shot to cut the Owls’ lead to 26-20 at halftime.
From there, the Raiders outscored the Owls, 32-17, in the second half. Jace Miner’s layup beat the third-quarter buzzer to cut the Owls’ lead to 32-30.
Two Gigliotti free throws started the fourth-quarter scoring before the Raiders’ went on a 11-3 run to take the lead for good. Aaron Park’s basket and Miner’s three-point play put the Raiders up 42-37 at the 3:10 mark.
Sealing the win at the foul line, the Raiders went 10-for-12 from the line in the fourth quarter and converted on 17 of 22 overall.
Miner led all scorers with 22 points and six rebounds. Robert Keth finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Park had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Steven Knowlton led the Owls with 21 points while Gigliotti finished with 16 points.
Neither team shot it well, the Owls going 14-for-38 (37 percent) while the Raiders were slightly worse at 16-for-45 (36 percent). But the Raiders held a big edge in rebounding, 35-17
Bradford faces Clearfield in the D9 Class AAAA final on Feb. 27.