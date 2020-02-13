BROOKVILLE — Battling through a busy season and coming out of last weekend’s PIAA Class AA Dual Meet Championships, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team capped things off with an easy and quick win over District 10’s Warren on Senior Night Thursday.
The Raiders won every bout contested on the mat and gave up a forfeit loss in a 71-6 rout of the Dragons in a match that took just 44 minutes.
That finishes off the season at 24-4 for the Raiders, who are now off until the District 9 Championships at Clearfield Area High School next weekend.
“I just told the team I said there’s no better way to roll into the postseason then coming out of a dual meet perfect,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I didn’t expect that. I knew there was going to be some good matches there. I thought 106 was going to be a toss-up and I thought 160 was a toss-up, along with 170. We just really put together a real good night of wrestling. It was a great way for our seniors to go out and I think all four pins who stepped on the mat tonight.”
Prior to the match, the Raiders honored their seniors Wyatt Kulik, Parker Fleming, Colby Whitehill, Cole LaBenne and Darius Sorbin. While Sorbin was out with an injury, the other four had pins.
Kulik started the match at 152 with a second-period pin of Kyle Swick, Fleming pinned Nick Pennucci in the first period, Whitehill decked Tristan Dolan in the first period as did LaBenne, who earned the Clint Puller Memorial Award for his outstanding performance.
“They not only bring it to the match, but they bring it every day in practice,” Klepfer said. “Those guys are good leaders, Wyatt, Colby, Parker, they just put together hard practices they’re mostly all business when they’re in there and it was just a really nice way for them to end their career.”
Three Raiders won their 30th bout of the season. Whitehill, top-ranked in the state at heavyweight according to papowerwrestling.com, had his 19th pin of the season to improve his record to 30-0. Now with a 122-13 career record, Whitehill is tied for seventh on the team’s win list with Brodie Zacherl.
Junior 220-pounder Nathan Taylor, ranked No. 4 in the state, improved to 30-5 with his 16th pin. Sophomore Owen Reinsel, ranked No. 5 in the state, improved to 30-4 with his 15th pin.
Kulik improved to 24-8 with his team-best 20th pin.
The Raiders won all three of Klepfer’s “toss-ups” with Logan Oakes’ convincing 19-3 technical fall at 106 against Christian Paplia to improve to 10-9. At 160, Wyatt Griffin (15-8) jumped on Joey Arnold, 26-3 going into the bout, and won an 8-5 decision.
“We’ve made some changes on our feet in the last probably two weeks, and he’s got a third leg attack now that seems to turn into his number one leg attack and he scored two or three times with it tonight, so I’m pretty excited for him, heading into the postseason. That was a that was a good win for him. We knew that was going to be a good one there.”
Hayden Kramer won his second bout of the year when he won an 11-6 decision over Brandon Daugharthy at 170 pounds.
Coyha Brown (6-17) pinned Joe Letko at 145 to finish the night.
Brayden Kunselman (27-5) and Elliiot Park (23-12) won forfeits at 120 and 182 as did Josh Popson (13-17) at 126.
The Raiders forfeited at 138 for the Dragons’ lone win. Warren finished its season 9-10.
The Raiders finished the season with program win No. 696 with Klepfer improving his career record to 266-107. He’s three wins shy of tying the team’s all-time win leader Les Turner’s mark of 269-182, so the Raiders’ fourth win next year will give the team its 700th win and put Klepfer at No. 1 on the team’s coaching wins list.