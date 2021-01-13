BROOKVILLE — A late afternoon announcement wound up postponing the Brookville at Curwensville boys’ basketball game Wednesday.
Due to COVID-19 concerns with the Raiders, the Brookville administration elected to self-quarantine the team until next week and that will postpone Friday’s game at home against Sheffield, Monday’s trip to DuBois and perhaps Wednesday’s game at Homer-Center.
The Raiders are 3-0, their first and only game since the PIAA pause being last Friday’s win at Punxsutawney.
Elk Co. Catholic 50,
Smethport 45
SMETHPORT — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team used a big night at the free throw line to hold off host Smethport, 50-45, Tuesday night to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Crusaders were held to just 11 field goals on the night but were 27 of 37 at the line (73%). Those 27 made free throws were more than Smethport attempted in the game, as the Hubbers were 12 of 23.
Charlie Breindel led ECC’s parade to the line, scoring all of his points from there. Breindel was 14 of 16, including 9 of 10 in the fourth quarter to help ECC come away with the win.
Mark Kraus led the Crusaders with 16 points, including a 5-for-8 night at the line, while Mason McAllister also reached double digits with 13.
Layne Shall scored 16 to lead Smethport, which also got 15 points from Alex Ognen.
The Crusaders won the JV game 56-24, with Joe Tettis notching a game-high 16 points in the victory.
Elk County is scheduled to play at Johnsonburg Friday in the Rams’ season opener.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 50,
SMETHPORT 45
Score by Quarters
ECC 10 15 7 18 — 50
Smethport 6 15 10 14 — 45
Elk County Catholic—50
Charlie Breindel 0 14-16 14, Mark Kraus 5 5-8 16, Mason McAllister 5 3-14 13, Jordan DePrator 1 2-4 4, Tommy Slay 0 0-0 0, Jordan Wasko 0 0-0 0, Joe Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Luke Jansen 0 3-5 3 3, Adam Straub 0 0-0 0, David Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 27-37 50.
Smethport—45
Layne Shall 6 1-3 16, Alex Ognen 5 4-7 15, Richie McDowell 1 2-6 4, Chase Burdick 0 0-0 0, Tyler Howes 0 1-2 1, Brandon Higley 2 0-0 5, John Adamoski 0 0-0 0, Matt Nate 0 0-0 0, Preston Alfierri 0 4-5 4. Totals: 14 12-23 45
Three-pointers: ECC 1 (Kraus), Smethport 5 (Shall 3, Ognen Higley).