OIL CITY — Capturing its second team title in three weeks, the Brookville Raiders track and field team placed in the top six in 12 of 18 events, winning six of them, and racked up 129 points at Saturday’s 30th Oil Country Invitational.
The Lady Raiders also fared well, placing second with 66 points behind champion Lakeview’s 91.5 points.
For the Raiders, sophomore Ian Thrush continued his strong season by breaking the team record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.01 seconds. It broke the hand-held converted record times of Dave Andrews and Ryan Kesterholt — 11.14 seconds — set in 2000 and 2001 respectively.
Thrush also won the 200 dash in 22.9 seconds and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with Bryan Dworek, Jack Krug and Dillon Olson. That foursome turned in its second-fastest time of the year in 43.52 seconds.
The Raiders also got wins from Dworek in the long jump (21 feet, 3/4 inches) and Ethan Brentham in the 1,600 run (career-best 4:36.18) while De-Angelo Coffey won the triple jump (42 feet, 6 1/4 inches).
Thrush, Dworek and Krug finished first, second and fourth in the 100 dash with Olson adding a second and fourth in the 300 and 110 hurdles.
Cam Hooven and Coffey were 2-3 in the high jump, Coffey added a third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump, and Hooven was sixth in the triple jump.
The Raiders’ 4x400 of Olson, Kyle MacBeth, Krug and Thrush were second with Brentham adding a third in the 3,200. \John Frank finished third in the 400 dash and Addison Singleton was third in the 110 hurdles.
The Raiders beat Grove City in the team standings by 17 points.
For the Lady Raiders, Madison Johnson won the long jump with a career-best leap of 17 feet, 1 inch and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with sister Morgan, Dani MacBeth and Rylee Stancliffe. The foursome finished with a season-best time of 4:12.47.
Madison Johnson also added a second in the 100 dash while Morgan was fourth in the 200 dash. Both Johnsons, MacBeth and Brooke Quarieire combined for a run in the 4x100 relay and finished second with a season-best time of 51.16 seconds.
MacBeth added a third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the long jump. Quairiere was fifth in the triple jump.
Mattisen Drake tied for second in the pole vault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.