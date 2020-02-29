SHARON — After a short hiatus, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team populated the Parade of Champions before Saturday’s finals a bit more at the PIAA Northwest Regional Tournament held at Sharon High School.
After sending five to the finals in 2014 and 2016 with four reaching the final in 2017, the Raiders put four in the feature bouts and wound up crowning three champions as senior Cayden Walter, junior Nathan Taylor and senior Colby Whitehill won titles at 106 and 220 pounds, and heavyweight.
Sophomore Owen Reinsel was runner-up for a second time, this year at 113. Freshman Brayden Kunselman kept his late-bout heroics theme going in securing a state berth at 120 with his third-place finish.
“I could not be any happier,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “It was a total team effort. We can go right down the line, Josh Popson, Elliot Park, Wyatt Kulik, Wyatt Griffin, Cole LaBenne, they all had wins.
“The guys showed up the last couple of weeks, trusted in what they were being told. They trusted their training and worked hard all year long. A lot of guys worked hard for nine months to get to this point, so I’m just really proud. It’s what you want to see as a coach, guys going out and competing hard.”
While Reynolds ran away with the team title at 187 points — six finalists, three champions and nine state qualifiers — the Raiders were a distant second with a solid 129.5 points with three D9 teams behind them in third through fifth — Johnsonburg (84), Brockway (71) and Kane (61).
Once again, the unbeaten, top-ranked by papowerwrestling.com and defending state champion Whitehill plowed his way to his second straight regional title, improving to 36-0 with three pins. It took him a combined 59 seconds to pin his first two foes before facing District 10 champion Jordan Schell of Girard.
Whitehill took a little longer with Schell pinning him in 2:53. He’ll head to Hershey looking to become the Raiders’ first-ever repeat champion.
“My goal is always to go out there and score points and leave no doubt, so that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said. “I felt I felt pretty good my first two matches, but my finals match I just felt like, and I’m not trying to be cocky about it, but I feel like I didn’t do it quick enough. He was a bigger guy and I had a tough time turning him.”
Taylor (34-6), ranked No. 4, in similar style to his bigger teammate, came out very aggressive in his 220 final against Maplewood’s D10 champion Joey King who was ranked No. 8. He took King down three times in the first period, reversed in the second period and nearly pinned King in the third only to be denied the possibility by an inadvertent whistle.
Instead, Taylor settled for an impressive 12-2 major decision.
“(King) was pretty good on top and I knew that I had to come out aggressive and get a nice lead and stay steady throughout and keep good position,” Taylor said. “I wanted to make sure I stayed smart, get a lead from the beginning and kind of cruise from there.”
Walter (31-5), ranked No. 8, ran the table at 106 and finished it off with an impressive 6-4 win over Reynolds’ D10 champion and No. 9-ranked sophomore Kane Kettering. Walter scored the first takedown at the end of the first period, and traded a takedown with a Kettering reversal to take a 4-3 lead into the third period.
Starting in the down position in the third, Walter held off a Kettering half-nelson and reversed him for a 6-3 lead before Kettering escaped late to set the final.
“The reversal in the second period was scary because longer kids can reach around me and get cradles easier and I knew that he was coming for it so I did what coach taught us to do and got long. He just didn’t have the muscle to power through it and get me on the back or anything.”
Reinsel (34-5), ranked No. 7, had a pin and 3-0 win over D10 runner-up Connor Saylor of Hickory in the semifinals for a second year of tangling in the finals with Reynolds’ Gary Steen, ranked No. 2 in the state.
Steen took down Reinsel in the first period on the way to a four-point move and added a second-period escape for a 5-0 win. Reinsel was runner-up to Steen at 106 pounds last year.
Kunselman needed two late scoring moves to reach Hershey. After dropping an 11-1 major decision to Eisenhower’s Logan Jaquay in the semifinals, he ran into Cochranton’s Jack Martinec in the consolation semifinals with the winner getting a state berth.
Down 2-1 with time running out, Kunselman hit a takedown to win 3-2.
Then in the consolation final with the score tied at 2-2 in the final seconds, about five again, Kunselman (34-6) reversed Jamestown junior Chase McLaughlin for a 4-2 win.
“I felt him kind of falling off to the side, so I was able to grab a hold of his leg, whatever I grabbed a hold of, and was able to get him to his hip and stpped over. He was kind of was hooking my leg and blocking off me, but I was able to step over and get the reversal, so that was huge.”
One Raider got within a win of earning a state berth. Junior Elliot Park, in a rematch from last week’s district semfinal matchup with eventual D9 champion Ethan Finch at 182 pounds, was pinned by Finch with two seconds left while trailing.
Park injured his ankle in the second period and was hobbled the rest of the bout with teammate Taylor carrying him to the trainer’s room after the bout. Park’s season ended at 29-15 after he defaulted out of the fifth-place bout.
Four other Raiders saw action at Sharon and won bouts. Sophomore Josh Popson won his first-round opener at 126, but finished 202. Senior Wyatt Kulik and junior Wyatt Griffin both finished 1-2 at 152 and 160 respectively. Senior Cole LaBenne was 2-2 at 195.