ALTOONA — Altoona Community Theatre will raise funds for its upcoming 2018-2019 production season with its annual Rails & Ales Brewfest benefit Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Railroaders Memorial Museum.
This year’s event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m., rain or shine, in the museum’s railyard with plenty of tent coverage. As it has for the past several years, Sheetz is partnering with ACT as primary sponsor of the event which supports ACT’s general operation and the plays and musicals it presents at Altoona’s historic Mishler Theatre.
Approximately 80 different beers, ciders and seasonal favorites will be available for sampling at Rails and Ales. Admission includes a souvenir sampling glass, pretzel necklace and free popcorn. Additional food will be available for purchase, including Doug’s Dawgs from Hollidaysburg.
Two bands will be featured: The Pub Crawlers, a local swing and blues band returning by popular demand from last year’s Rails and Ales, and Shallow 9, a popular party rock band.
Tickets are $30 in advance, available at the ACT Office downtown, McGarvey’s Bar in Juniata, Railroad City Brewing Company in both its Downtown Altoona and Hollidaysburg locations, Blair County Beverage in Hollidaysburg and Coal Country Brewing in Ebensburg. Tickets the day of the event are $35. To purchase tickets online, go to railsandalesaltoona.com
All Rails & Ales patrons must be 21 years of age or older and must present a valid ID at the gate regardless of age. No outside alcohol is permitted on the premises. Children and pets are not allowed.
ACT’s 2018-2019 season will open September 20 with the southern comedy/drama “Steel Magnolias,” followed by Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music” in November, the Peter Pan prequel “Peter and the Starcatcher” in February and the hit ABBA musical “Mamma Mia” in May. Subscriptions are now available at $60 for all four shows by calling ACT at (814) 943-4357 or visiting www.altoonacommunitytheatre.com.
