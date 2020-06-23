BROOKVILLE — A “Rally 4 America” will be held Saturday, July 4 at the Memorial Park in Brookville from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is being hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 204 and The American Legion Post 102.
“There are so many negative things going on in the country we wanted to host an event that celebrated our nation,” said VFW Commander Bill Littlefield. “We are concentrating on what divides us and we should focus on what unites us as a nation.”
Speakers include U.S. Rep. G.T. Thompson, PA. Rep. Cris Dush, Brookville Councilwoman and U.S. Navy vet Karen Allgeier and others.
“We hope to honor all of the police officers and sheriff deputies in the county,” said Littlefield. Fire companies in the county have also been invited to attend. These people who protect us need to know they are appreciated.”
The band “Against the Grain” will provide the musical entertainment. Refreshments will also be available.
All social distancing regulations will be observed.
The Memorial Park is located on Sylvania Street. The park is located next to the Little League ball fields in Brookville.
For additional information email runtbart@comcast.net.