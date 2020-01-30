BROOKVILLE — Emotion filled the sanctuary as approximately 50 people gathered at the Brookville Alliance Church Sunday afternoon for the 24th annual Rally for Life in Brookville.
Co-chairmen Jean Hidinger and Judy Croxton welcomed the audience, recalling the early days of the rally, which began as an event on the steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Later it was moved to Heritage House. “We were told this year they are not allowed to have meetings that are too sensitive or controversial,” Hidinger said.
The program was opened with Diane Marino singing the rally’s theme song, “Creator God.” The opening prayer was given by Pastor Chuck Jack.
“It is 47 years now since Roe vs. Wade,” Croxton said. Speaking about the national March for Life held last week in Washington, D. C., she said, “The President of the United States saw it was important enough that he be there. No matter where in the world he was that week, he made time to come to that march. That was so important to him. We have to thank him for that. He has been a very good pro-life President. I don’t think we are ever going to see that again. We haven’t seen it in all of history.”
She also mentioned President Trump’s proclamation last week “that children can now pray in schools. A lot of children were complaining that they couldn’t pray in school,” she said.
“To show you how different things are,” Croxton read from an article written in 1990. “Pennsylvania refutes pro-choice rhetoric. The nation’s strictest abortion laws yet were signed into law late last year by Gov. Robert Casey,” she read. “Back then we had the strictest abortion laws in the country.”
Reading from a report, she said, “In 2019 the leading cause of death all over the world was abortion. Over 42 million babies were killed by abortion around the world. And those are just the ones that are documented by medical records.”
The remainder of the program included comments and prayers offered by 10 speakers, representing and praying for all walks of life.
- Jane McKillip, praying for all unborn children and their parents. She read Psalm 139 as a portion of her prayer.
- Dr. James Holencik, an emergency medicine physician for UPMC Northwest, praying for those in the medical profession. He said that when he was asked to participate in the prayers, “I started reviewing a bunch of different things concerning euthanasia and abortion. As you can imagine, I see a tremendous amount of this every day — females that are forever torn from abortions. If they don’t know if they’ve had an abortion or not, they can actually buy medicine over the counter now.”
He also talked about how many countries are passing laws approving euthanasia, including several states in the United States. I asked myself, how are physicians doing this? I feel disgraced by my own profession that I love. The first thing they always taught us was to do no harm.”
He read the original Hippocratic oath, which outlined proper conduct for physicians, and compared it to the oath revised in 1967, now used in many allopathic medical schools. Part of the new oath says, “Most especially must I tread with care in matters of life and death. If it is given to me to save life, all thanks. But it may also be within my power to take a life; this awesome responsibility must be faced with great humbleness and awareness of my own frailty.”
- Bishop Rex Slaughter, pastor of The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown, praying for all school children. “The word tells us to train up a child in the way it should go, and when it is old it will not depart from the way,” he said. “We are told the schools now have to teach alternative lifestyles and all that goes with that. And my heart breaks. We really need to pray for our children and the things that are attacking them every day. And all the ones that we can’t hug, we can hug them with our prayers.”
- Pastor Henry Scoff, pastor of Brookville Church of God, praying for marriage and the family. “We have to stand on principles and promises in God’s word,” he said. “When you stand on principles, it keeps you from doing wrong things. When you trust a promise, you are trusting God is greater than you are.”
- Pam Askey, praying for the mentally and physically challenged.
- Diana Mohney, praying for victims of human trafficking. Croxton said that Pennsylvania now ranks tenth in the nation for child trafficking.
- Rich Youngdahl, chaplain for the I-80 trucker and traveler ministry, praying for military, police and firefighters. A 14-year-veteran of the U. S. Army Reserves, he said he has “come in contact with a lot of first responders. They are laying their life on the line as they go out.”
- The Rev. Chuck Jack, pastor of the Evangelical United Methodist Church, praying for the clergy. “I love to preach,” he said, “but we also get to meet people in the trying times. What do you say to a 16-year-old who says ‘I’ve heard the heart beat’ but my mom is making me take the pill. I can’t help but feel like we committed murder’?
- Jean Hidinger, praying for legislators.
- Deacon Steve Rowan, Immaculate Conception Church, praying for the elderly and victims of euthanasia. “May we never get weary of the fight to preserve life,” he said.
The closing prayer was given by Pastor Cal Davie, who quoted from Psalm 50 and challenged the audience to pray for everyone on the program for 30 days.
Donations were accepted for the We Care Pregnancy Center in Punxsutawney, which is now offering sonograms to women up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
The rally was closed with everyone singing “Here I Am, Lord.”