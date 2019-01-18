Ralph Bowersox, 95, of Clarion, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, surrounded by family and his good buddy, Matt Mortimer.
Ralph Richard Bowersox was born in Porter Township on June 22, 1923, to Henry C. and Alba (Cox) Bowersox.
Mr. Bowersox was a goal-driven man with a knack for learning new trades. At age six he was sharpening razors for a barber at a penny apiece. As a young man he was a farmer, a mechanic, a welder and a school bus driver. In mid-life he became co-owner of Bowersox Bus Service with his sister, Pearl, and developed a rental property business. At the age of 81 he began a new career — writing weekly stories for the local newspapers. His book, "Ralph’s True Stories," was published in 2010. For 14 years he wrote and published more than 400 rich and often humorous stories, both historical and contemporary, that were enjoyed by many readers.
He was a modest, unassuming and self-reliant man, who was dependable and honest with a good sense of humor. Finishing school in 11 years, he graduated from Porter Township High School in 1940. He never missed a day of school and was never tardy.
In 1947, Ralph met Norma Jeanne Lee, a schoolteacher he’d had his eye on for a while. Norma was teaching at Porter Township and Ralph was a school bus driver. They met when Ralph rescued Norma in his bus. She was stranded with a flat tire. They were married in 1948.
Mr. Bowersox preferred to invent and build rather than buying new. Projects in the 1950s included a large swing set, a ferris wheel geranium planter, a motor scooter and a riding lawnmower.
He was a master at juggling two careers at a time. When his three kids were little he farmed, drove a school bus, and handled repairs and maintenance for his father’s school bus business. When he got a job as a welder at Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company in Franklin, he gave up farming but kept his morning bus route. His routine for 22 years was: driving the morning bus run, bus repair and maintenance until noon, home for lunch and a quick nap, then driving to Franklin for his night-shift welding job.
Mr. Bowersox was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion.
Ralph is survived by his children, Karen Hubacher (Jack) of Alexandria, Va. and Rock Hall, Md.; Jeanne Lee Cepits (Frank “Pete”) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Jack Bauersachs (Eva) of Deggendorf, Germany and Boulder, Colo.; his sister, Pearl Minich, of New Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Mike McNally (Lisa), Erin Stratton (Dwayne), Katrina Bauersachs, and a step-grandson Art Hubacher (Michelle); four great-grandchildren, Austin and Lauren Stratton, Nathan and Kevin McNally; two step-great-grandchildren, Brandon and Bailey Hubacher; a brother-in-law, Jack F.C. Lee (Dee); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jeanne Lee; his brother, Thomas Bowersox; and his sister, Helen (Edder) Edelen.
Visitation will be at Goble Funeral Home in Clarion on Sunday, January 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
A celebration of Ralph’s life will also be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 21, at 2 p.m.
For more information, to send online condolences, or to order flowers and memorials, visit www.goblefh.net.
