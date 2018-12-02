Today

Rain and snow showers mixed in the afternoon. Cooler. High near 40F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.