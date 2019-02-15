Ralph W. Buzard, 93, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday morning, February 14, 2019, at Clarion Hospital.
Born December 8, 1925, in Lawsonham, he was a son of the late Joseph Arthur “Art” and Nellie Armetta (Stitt) Buzard.
He married Bernice Clouse on March 24, 1947, and they were married for over 71 years. She survives.
Mr. Buzard proudly served his country during World War II from 1944 to 1946.
He was a press operator for Kittanning Brick.
He is survived by his wife Bernice of New Bethlehem; two children, Carl Buzard of Rimersburg, and a daughter, Wilma Thomas and her husband, Bob, of Warren, Ohio; five grandchildren, Kristin (John) Shick, Brian Thomas (Tonya), Rob Buzard, Stacey Thomas (Lance Yarger Jr.) and Eric Thomas; 12 great-grandchildren, Nesa (Kevin) Wurster, Kayley (Elaina), Caden, Nate, Koby, Chance, Carly, Nicholas, Nicole (Mark) Treadway, Taylor, Gabrielle and Brian II; two great-great-granddaughters, Briana and Luci; and a sister, June Ritts of Sligo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers, Guy, Purcil, Cecil, Albert, John, Connell, Fred and Charles Buzard; five sisters, Janet Ryder, Virginia Holler, Dessie Buzard, Alice Bellesfield and Bessie Buzard; a daughter-in-law, Norma Buzard; two infant grandsons; and a great-granddaughter, Rachel Shick.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, February, 16, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Interment will in Rimer Hill Cemetery, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
