Ray T. Harriger, 98, of 682 Gregerson Road, Cherry Grove, Pa., died at his home Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Ray was born in Harriger Hollow, Jefferson Co. to Reid and Clara Brinkley Harriger on March 23, 1920.
He moved to Clarendon in 1927. He attended schools in Ramsaytown and Clarendon, graduating from Warren High School in the class of 1937. He worked at Bradford Penn/Penn Kansas Petroleum Gas until he was called to the service. He served in the South Pacific and received a Blue Ribbon for the Philippines Liberation.
After the service he owned and operated the Clarendon Service Center for 30 years, and worked at the Warren State Hospital for the next 20 years. During this time he also owned and operated Cherry Grove farms.
He was preceded in death by wives; Ann Onufer Harriger, Arlene Winger Harriger, daughter Linda, grandson Troy Endres as well as his sister Helen Littlefield and brother-in-law Merle Littlefield.
Ray will leave behind many broken hearted people who loved him; his son, Courtney (Jane) Harriger of Clarendon, daughter, Cassie Harriger (John) Endres, of Erie, step-son, Doug (Donna) Hoffman of Warren; his companion, Rita Christensen, as well as his grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Toby, Ray’s faithful dog and constant companion. Ray deeply loved his nieces and nephews who were very much a part of his life. He always looked forward to their fishing trips, visits and good food.0
A special thank you to his dear friends and neighbors – John Backof, Sandy and Darcy Campbell.
Per Ray’s wishes there will be no calling hours or viewing. Memorial donations may be made to the Cherry Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 6045 Cherry Grove Road, Clarendon, Pa. 16313 or the Clarendon VFW.
The Borden Funeral Home of Sheffield was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.