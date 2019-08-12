Raymond Darl Boyer, 86, of New Bethlehem, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born March 26, 1933, in Shelocta, he was the eldest son of Raymond W. and A. Gladys (Altman) Boyer.
He married D. Patricia Toy on June 25, 1955. She survives.
Retired in 1998, he started working at Toy’s Electric in Worthington, after serving two years in the U.S. Army.
He then moved to New Bethlehem and worked as an electrician at Snyder’s Electric, later known as Hilliard’s Hardware, for 35 years.
Mr. Boyer was a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church and the F&AM Masonic Lodge in New Bethlehem.
In addition to his wife, survivors include daughters, Linda Clinger of Limestone, Elaine (Stacy) Weeter of New Bethlehem, Sharon Boyer and Mike Davis of Morehead City, N.C., and Lisa (Bryan) Sayers of Distant; grandchildren, Jason (Nicole) Truitt of Brooklyn, Mich., Steven (Hillary) Truitt of Shippenville, Ross (Jess) Weeter of Shelocta, Seth Snyder of Selbyville, Del., Korban (Candace) Snyder of Fairmount City, Leah (David) Crowley of Dayton, Ohio, Jenna (Brandon) McIntyre of Distant, and Torrie Sayers and Hallee Sayers both of Distant; seven great- grandchildren; brothers, Allen (Shirley) Boyer of Edinburg, Ray Boyer of New Bedford, and David Boyer and Perry Boyer, both of Pulaski; and two sisters, Delores (Tom) McCurdy and Barbara (Harry) Pawlak, both of New Wilmington.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers, James Floy Boyer, Wayne Boyer, Gary Boyer and Gerald Boyer; two sisters, M. Eileen (Richard) Stewart and Janice (John) Lewis; and a son-in-law, Mike Clinger.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 12, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the church with the Rev. Randy Evans, Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Chaplain, officiating.
Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Edgewood Heights Garden Project, 612 Keck Ave., New Bethlehem 16242; or the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 403 Penn St., New Bethlehem.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.