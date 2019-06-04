Raymond M. Wolfe, 91, of Oak Ridge, died Thursday afternoon, May 30, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born July 17, 1927, in Distant, he was the son of the late Mason T. and Edna (Burdette) Wolfe.
He married Barbara J. Males on May 12, 1947. She preceded him in death on May 28, 2017.
Mr. Wolfe was an ordained pastor in the Church of God.
He also worked at other various jobs including C&K Coal Company.
Survivors include a son, David M. Wolfe and his wife, Tammy, of Mayport; a daughter, Kathy Lemmon and her husband, Don, of Seaside, Ore.; five granddaughters, Diedre, Deanna, Danielle, Kerry and Megan; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Wolfe’s wish was to be cremated. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
