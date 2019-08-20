Regarding your “Stupidity while driving” column, I was so glad to see you address this ever growing problem!
In addition to the stupid behaviors that you listed, an ever growing number of people are driving while impaired with drug and alcohol usage. Time after time, I read reports where the police have pulled someone over due to a minor traffic infraction, or something like an an expired inspection sticker, and found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and with drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
More than once in my driving experience, an oncoming car has started to cross the middle line heading directly towards my car only to swerve back into its lane at the last minute. There were two accidents on route 219 within 15 miles of my house just yesterday. It was a nice summer day with perfect road conditions. It is becoming such a common occurrence that I am becoming afraid to go out onto the roads. And when I do go out, I am constantly anticipating the possibility of someone hitting me head on. Defensive driving is a good thing. But having to be full of anxiety every time one goes out onto the roads is not a good thing.
I don’t know what the solution is, but I welcome more and more articles like yours recognizing that this IS a growing problem!
Thank you for your article.
— Ruth Reefer,
Brockport