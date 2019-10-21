Thank you for the series of articles covering places of worship in our area. It was very informative to read about the many outreach programs offered for children and adults not only in our communities but around the world. Whether the congregation is large or small, they joyfully provide for those in need. Also, an interesting aspect of the articles was that while each holy place practices their faith somewhat differently, they all worship the same God.
On October 27, 2018, the people who gathered at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill were there to worship and praise God as they always did on Saturdays. However, eleven were killed, including my brother-in-law Richard Gottfried. Their opportunities to serve God and the communities in which they lived were so unnecessarily taken from them.
Your publications of the area religious entities and their works was a wonderful presentation of how loving and caring humankind can be. What a stark difference between that and what took place last October.
— Jan Strosky
DuBois