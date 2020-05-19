“Who we select for major public offices is a matter of life and death.” Mayor Rudy Giuliani actually made that statement just as I began typing this letter.
In 2015, while serving on Punxsutawney Borough Council, a new member joined our panel. This man listened; to every member of the community who took the podium, to every organization that wanted to raise awareness and to every employee that approached him with a concern.
He was not a yes man. He voted with the majority and he voted with the minority. He became President of Council in 2016 and did something we had not seen in years; unite the panel.
In 2016 he suffered the greatest loss any man could possibly imagine, the loss of his 18 year-old son. Most people would have given up on life, but this loss empowered him to focus on the youth in our community; directing them away from drugs and alcohol and toward a better future, which he plans to continue when we send him to Harrisburg.
He and I were part of the contract negotiations committee. This was new territory for us but he took the reins and secured two contracts in record time with no need for arbitration. He was fair and fiscally responsible; working with every department to make sure we never raised taxes under his watch.
The fight in Harrisburg will not end with Cris Dush’s term. We need someone to go to Harrisburg to dig us out of this financial crisis the Governor put us in. We need someone who can crunch the numbers and will work for the people. Brian Smith of Punxsutawney, candidate for the 66th District, is one of those people.
Jaime Sherry
Punxsutawney