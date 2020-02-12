I have lived nearly 80 years in the United States, born here, raised here and served in the military here. Never before have I seen our elected officials act like spoiled children to the point of neglecting their sworn duties while attacking the leader of our country.
I have seen unpopular Presidents that even if disliked were given the respect demanded by the office. Now I have seen the speaker of the house destroy a document handed to her by our President, showing utter contempt for his office and the laws of this country. This was a disrespectful act for anyone, especially someone in her position.
Why do the people of this country put up with this, you tell me? I guess there are some who would rather see our country destroyed if they can’t get their own way than accept things and try to change things legally, so they have a childish tantrum.
Charles Lauver
Clearfield