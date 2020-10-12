Dear Editor:
I am disillusion and disappointed in the way people walk around our towns in public places like supermarkets, Dollar General, gas stations, etc., as if there is nothing wrong and do not wear facial coverings.
We are in the middle of a pandemic and I can't imagine why so many people are putting their lives at risk. The first of September I was shopping at Mike's Supermarket and was upset to see at least 75 percent of other shoppers were not wearing a mask. Upon checking out at the register, found the cashier wasn't wearing a mask either, and there was no shield of any kind between us, and the customers waiting to check out next did not observe social distancing. I told the cashier that I would not be back until things changed dramatically. If the new company does not make masks required in order to shop, then I won't be back.
You would think people would use a little common sense. You do know people are dying by the thousands every day because of the virus. It has been predicted that over 300,000 people will die by the end of 2020.
I will be 81 years old in December and have an underlying heart condition and must takeover precaution possible. The less precautions that are take just means the virus will be around that much longer.
Wishing those who do not believe in the virus to be safe and well.
Richard C. Hetrick
Brookville