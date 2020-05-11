As a citizen of Jefferson County, I am dumbfounded over the blatant lies and brutal attacks against senatorial candidate Cris Dush. To know Cris is to admire and support him unless... Unless six years ago he defeated a career, good old boys politician who was a friend of yours. Unless you want to keep control of some power by endorsing a yes-man. Unless you have something to hide because Cris is really good at ferreting out misdeeds.
It’s too bad the voters of Elk, Cameron, Clinton, McKean, Potter and Tioga Counties have not had the opportunity to get to know Cris the way his constituents in House District 66 have. This race would be no contest. One of the candidates for his present seat said it best when he said he would have to clone himself to adequately replace Cris.
Cris is an honest, born-again Christian man of integrity, who wants nothing more than to serve the people he represents. He is pro-life, pro-gun, pro-state and federal constitutions, pro-smaller government, pro-balanced budgets and pro-lower taxes. This is why we voters presented him with more than four times the number of signatures needed to get on the primary ballot in less than a week. However, when he encounters corruption, dishonesty or anything else that takes advantage of his constituents, he turns into a “caped crusader.” That is the real reason that the lies are being told about him.
Look at Cris’ ads. Is there anything negative about any of his opponents? That says it all! That is the kind of man Cris Dush is. For the good of Senatorial District 25, vote for Cris Dush on June 2.
Pam Ames
Brookville