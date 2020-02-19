In response to letters from David Tubbs and Charles Lauver, I want to say that people are entitled to their own opinions but not to their own facts.
According to the Bureau of Labor statistics overseen by Alexander Acosta, a Trump cabinet appointee who resigned in July, unemployment under Trump from December 2016 to January 2020 dropped from 4.7 percent to 3.6 percent which was down 1.1 percent. During the Obama administration from October 2009 to December 2016, unemployment dropped from 10 percent to 4.7 percent which is down 5.3 percent. This suggests that Trump inherited Obama's economy but slowed the drop in unemployment.
As far as what a higher power might think of the rich like Trump, in the King James version of Matthew, Chapter 19, Verse 24, it says it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of heaven. I believe Christ was saying that it is impossible for a rich man to enter into heaven.
Having to do with illegal immigration, Obamacare doesn't provide any "health insurance" for illegal immigrants. In fact, it stipulates that insurance plans sold on state-based exchanges are available only to citizens and lawful residents. (Fact check.org)
Lester Welker
Morrisdale