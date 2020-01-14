After experiencing the pro-Trump screed in the Dec. 31 issue about the Christianity Today editorial calling for impeachment and removal of Trump, I had to wonder why Dennis Prager made no mention of our withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords and, worse, Trump's continuing declaration that if serious climate change is occurring not to worry because it is entirely natural, i.e. not influenced by human activity since the Industrial Revolution.
I also had to wonder what it is about people who start a "university" and then name it after themselves; Those that are so named such as Vanderbilt started as more humble "colleges." Ego trip?
Dale Adams
DuBois