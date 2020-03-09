BROOKVILLE — Parents had an opportunity to learn more about summer reading programs for elementary students before participating in Dr. Seuss literacy activities last week at Hickory Grove Elementary School.
Friday afternoon more than 30 parents of students in grades three through six gathered at Hickory Grove for a literacy workshop, presented by Title I reading teacher Amy Guth and Patty Weaver.
“We wanted parents to leave with knowledge about the importance of reading over the summer. They were presented with an abundance of reading materials for their children,” Guth said.
Each of the parents received a folder with “a stack of Scholastic News magazines, two books, a summer reading pamphlet and games and ideas to encourage summer reading,” she said.
Parents were also told about the summer reading programs which will be held at the libraries in Brookville and Summerville, beginning June 8 with a kick-off party.
Following the workshop parents had the opportunity to visit their child’s classroom and share in a Dr. Seuss literacy activity.
Activities were designed to be entertaining, while at the same time teaching a lesson.
Activities included:
- Third grade: Using a whispermaphone from the Dr. Seuss book “The Lorax,” students and parents were challenged to invent something to help with daily life. Third-graders also used the book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” to identify the different parts of speech.
- Fourth grade: Fourth-graders used Dr. Seuss’ book “My Many Colored Day” for an activity about colors and different feelings. The students and parents were divided into small groups for the discussion.
- Fifth grade: Dr. Seuss’ “If I Ran the Zoo” was the starting point for fifth-graders to write their own book, Seuss-style, entitled “If I Ran the School.”
- Sixth grade: Sixth-graders created hot air balloons inspired by the last book published by Dr. Seuss during his lifetime, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.” Each student wrote his career choice on his balloon.