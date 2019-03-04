Dear Gayle,
I have been seeing a man for a few months. He’s nice and fun to be around most of the time. He has a few minor habits that bug me, but you expect that. I’m sure I do things that bug him, too. He has this one habit that really gets to me and I’m even thinking of breaking things off with him over it. When he walks into my apartment, he heads straight for my remote control. Even if I am in the middle of a show, he changes the channel to something he wants to watch. He doesn’t put that thing down at all the whole time he’s here, and he never asks me if I want to watch anything, he just picks. A few of the shows he likes are shows I would have watched anyway, but a lot aren’t interesting to me. I have a TV up in my bedroom, but I don’t think I should have to go there and watch my favorite shows on a smaller screen while he’s in my den on the bigger screen. Should I just go ahead and call it quits?
— Small Screener
Dear Small,
Nowhere in your letter did you talk of having discussed this with this man. Yes, he should just know better, but somehow that point of relationship etiquette never soaked into his set of social skills. It might also be selective; do you know if he does this same thing to his male buddies? His family members? It seems to me that you have several choices. The first, of course, is to do nothing. I do not recommend that one. Another is to already be holding onto the remote when he enters your house. If you choose to try this, do not put the remote down for even a moment. If he “reminds” you at a certain point that it is time for his favorite program, you might want to be ready to hand him the second remote for the TV set upstairs as you casually state that you will be watching your favorite shows on the downstairs set. At those times when he has the main remote, you could also simply hold out your hand and ask for it when it is time for your show. If he balks at giving it up by volunteering to find that channel for you, you can expect him to plan to click back on his own show at every commercial. You may decide to point out that he may have chosen a less desirable day to visit with you as you both have different shows that you prefer, so he may want to leave early. My own favorite option would be that you might wish to finally discuss the whole issue with him during a time when no one is about to be watching TV at all. Let him know that his taking charge of the show choices without regard for your viewing habits or desires surprised you at first, and you expected it to change, but that you now realize that it needs to be discussed. If all else fails, then yes, you may be better off without him in your life, not because he watches different shows, but because he does not appear to respect your sovereignty in your own home.
Dear Gayle,
My brother seems to be waging war with me. We got along fine as kids, but right after my parents paid for me to go to college, he treated me different, like I was this pampered child and he wasn’t. He’s very intelligent, so he could have gone to college, too, but he blew off school because he was so bright it bored him. No college would have taken him with his high school grades. I did only one semester before I realized college wasn’t for me, but by then my brother never stopped doing mean things. Now he’s put our mom in the middle. It’s like he doesn’t even care about her. He just uses her in different ways to get back at me for moving back home to help take care of her after Dad died. He bought a big dog that isn’t trained and scratches Mom and me. When I put up gates around the house to keep the dog from Mom, my brother came home and trashed them all. He’s pulled legal maneuvers on Mom that I can do nothing about. No one in our house used to swear, but now he swears at me all the time and I swear back. It’s either that or cry. I don’t like living with all this tension, but I stay because I think Mom needs me to be there. I talked to a lawyer, but he wasn’t any help. Do you have any ideas?
— Tense
Dear Tense,
You may be hoping to find someone with a magic wand. I do not have one. You appear to be in one of those darned-if-you-do, and darned-if-you-don’t spots that are so frustrating. In your brother’s thinking, he may have felt threatened by you. Whatever is causing his behavior, it is negative and unhealthy for all of you. While you may be limited in what you can do on your mother’s behalf, you can be addressing your own needs. Start by getting a counselor who can help you bounce ideas around, and deal with the frustrations you continue to face. As for your current forms of frustration management, the crying may continue, but in private as much as possible, and the swearing must end immediately if you are to stop rewarding your brother for annoying you. Expect his efforts to ramp up at first if he stops seeing results from his cruel behavior.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]
