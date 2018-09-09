Today

Rain likely. High 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Showers tapering off in the evening with foggy conditions overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Morning fog, then cloudy in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds light and variable.