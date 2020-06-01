SHIPPENVILLE – Clarion County will host a recycling day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.
Residents and small businesses with less than 50 employees are invited to bring items to these events.
Items that will be accepted include paperboard, office paper and junk mail, newspaper — with bags, strings and rubber bands removed — phone books, magazines and catalogs, cardboard, pizza boxes and paper bags.
All cardboard should be flattened and cut into pieces.
Plastic milk and juice cartons, plastic jugs and bottles (No. 1 and No. 2), household plastic containers (No. 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7) and rigid plastic will also be accepted.
In addition, residents can also drop off aluminum, steel and tin cans and metal kitchen cookware, as well as clear and colored glass.
None of these items need to be separated.
The county will also take any scrap metal items, greeting card covers with no writing on the back and white goods — such as washers, dryers, dishwashers and stoves — with no freon.
Items that are not emptied and cleaned will not be accepted, and anything not listed will be refused.
Additionally, tube CRT televisions and computer monitors will be accepted for 60 cents per pound, and non-CRT devices and other electronic electronics — such as desk and laptop computers; printers, scanners, fax machines and copiers; computer mice, keyboards, speakers and drives; stereo CD, DVD, Blu-ray, VCR, tape players, disks and tapes; microwaves; cell phones; and console televisions — for 40 cents per pound.
Oil-based and latex paint will also be accepted for 75 cents per pound.
Household hazardous waste, including bleach and other cleaning products; paint, stain, thinner and finishes; gasoline, diesel, kerosene and additives; wood and metal cleaners and polishes; pesticides, herbicides and fungicides; adhesives and glue, aerosols; car wax and polish; antifreeze and oil; and pool/spa chemicals will be collected at $1 per pound.
Universal waste will be collected at 75 cents per pound. This includes items such as common and lantern batteries; button cells; incandescent, compact and fluorescent bulbs; HID, sodium and mercury vapor lamps; spot lamps; and neon and UV lamps.
Small freon-containing devices can be dropped off for 65 cents per pound, and propane tanks for $8 each.
All electronics, household hazardous waste and universal waste items must be pre-registered prior to drop off. To register, call 866-815-0016 or visit www.ecsr.net.
Assistance for the event is provided by the Clarion County Commissioners, Clarion County Park, Clarion County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Clarion County Probation and Work Release, Advanced Disposal, ECS&R and Triple “S” Recycling.
For more on the upcoming recycling day, contact the Clarion County Department of Planning and Development at (814) 226-4000 ext. 2801, or kamato@co.clarion.pa.us.