NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley sports fans will be in their glory this Saturday, with a football doubleheader spanning the generations.
Not only will the high school Bulldog team take on Coudersport at 1 p.m. in DuBois for the District 9 Class 1A championship, but a team comprised of former Redbank players will take part in an Alumni Football USA game at West Shamokin High School Saturday night.
“We have a really nice squad,” player Austin Blose said, noting that as a member of Redbank Valley’s Class of 2010, he’s “one of the older guys” taking part in the game.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on the new turf field and under the lights at West Shamokin. Proceeds benefit the West Shamokin Booster Club.
“It’s full pads, full contact,” Blose said.
He explained that West Shamokin hosts an alumni game every year. This year, he said, the team that was supposed to take on the home school backed out, so Redbank stepped in.
Blose said the team has been practicing for several weeks under the direction of coaches Ruben Carrillo and Tom Wagner.
“It’s definitely been a re-learning experience,” he said, adding that he likes his team’s chances.
“We have a pretty stacked backfield, and Jake Dougherty is our starting quarterback, fresh out of college football,” he said.
Blose said the team is hoping to have a strong following of Redbank fans make the trip to Rural Valley for the game, and T-shirts are being sold for family and fans.
To add to the experience, the team is planning a Friday night walk-through of game plans, along with a pre-game dinner at Zack’s in New Bethlehem before they depart on a team bus for the game.
“I’m trying to bring a crowd with us,” he said, joking about the prospects of “old-timers” getting back into football pads. “Come out and see who gets hurt first.”
In addition to Dougherty and Blose, the team also includes Shiloh Buchleitner, Devin Schimp, Dakota Mohney, Donnie Brown, Jared Kespleher, Ryan Rupp, Korbin Hornberger, Kyle Shrecengost, Curtis Lee, Kaven Hornberger, Marco Duncan, Brandon Bailey, Austin Schreckengost, Mitch Blose, Brady Shuster, Wyatt Hill, Scott Toth, Ty Buchleitner, Drake Bowersox, John Hill, Benjamin Carrillo, Curtis Jones, Aron Wilson and Cody Troup.