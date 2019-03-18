HAWTHORN – A crowd of more than 125 people were on hand Saturday night at the Hawthorn Fire Hall as the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards.
Rhonda McMillen-Toth was named the chamber’s Citizen of the Year, while Joe’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant was awarded the chamber’s Business of the Year designation. A third award was given Saturday night to retired Redbank Valley teacher Mike Maslar, who was chosen for the Good Neighbor Award.
“She demonstrates a true servant’s heart,” presenter Linda Ferringer said of McMillen-Toth.
Ferringer gave an extensive, yet “partial” list of the Citizen of the Year’s involvement over the decades in the Redbank Valley, a list that includes the Redbank Valley Community Center, Redbank Valley Public Library, Clarion County YMCA, the United Way of Clarion County and much more.
McMillen-Toth has also been involved with the Redbank Valley Jaycees, the New Bethlehem Civic Club, the Oakland Church of God, Bridge Builders and the Clarion County Library System.
Ferringer said McMillen-Toth has served on various committees over the years for the Redbank Valley School District, where she also has volunteered with the Sports Boosters, PTO and the Patron of the Arts program.
With the local library, Ferringer said McMillen-Toth was instrumental in the library’s building project in 2001, and was also involved with the founding of the library’s Book Club, Art in the Park event, and the annual Shop, Look & Listen.
McMillen-Toth has also been involved in the New Bethlehem Little League, where she and her family sponsor the annual Tut Toth Memorial Tournament each year in memory of her late husband.
The family also presents the Tut Toth Scholarship to a Redbank student each year.
In accepting the Citizen of the Year award, McMillen-Toth thanked her late husband, who she said taught her that “time isn’t ours, you have to share it.”
McMillen-Toth said she owed a lot in her life to her involvement in student council and Rainbow Girls while growing up.
She thanked the many people she has worked with over the years, as well as everyone who gives their time daily to help make the Redbank Valley area a great place.
“I’m proud to raise my children here,” she said.
Shannon Polka presented the Business of the Year award to Joe and Rosalba Monteleone, owners of Joe’s Pizza in New Bethlehem, a place she has worked since it opened two decades ago.
Polka said that she started working at Joe’s at age 16, and while she was at first intimidated by the whole experience, she quickly came to find out what “warm hearted, caring people” the Monteleones are.
In honoring the top business, Polka said that its owners have done so much for many people and groups in the valley over the years, and that they never do so seeking recognition for their help and donations.
“You won’t find more humble people,” she said.
“This is a real honor for us,” Rosalba Monteleone told the chamber dinner crowd. “When we first moved here, we didn’t know what we were doing. But you truly embraced us.”
Monteleone said it has been great to not only operate a restaurant in the area, but to raise a family here as well.
“It’s great to see we’re not a part of a dying community,” she said, noting that she doesn’t see the new businesses and restaurants that have opened up as competition, but that they are all in it together to make the area a better place. “It keeps our community thriving.”
“It’s been 20 good years,” Joe Monteleone said. “I appreciate everything you have done for me.”
The third award of the night — the Good Neighbor Award — was a big surprise for its recipient, retired Redbank Valley High School teacher Mike Maslar.
Presenter Mary Benton told the crowd that Maslar has given of himself unselfishly for decades, serving as an educator for more than 40 years and now as a photographer who takes photos at school sports and other events to freely give to the students.
“We’ve all crossed paths with Mike in one way or another,” Benton said. “He continues to serve the community and the students of the Redbank Valley.”
Benton said Maslar uses his camera to “capture those moments you don’t get back” and has shared “countless memories that he has captured.”
“I came here expecting to take a few photographs,” the surprised Maslar said in accepting the award. “I appreciate it greatly.”
