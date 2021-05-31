NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the Clarion Forest VNA Inc. as its newest member.
Located at 271 Perkins Road in Clarion, Clarion Forest VNA is a not-for-profit, community based, Medicare certified agency providing health care to the sick, elderly and handicapped.
The Clarion Forest VNA became an independent agency in 1975 and moved into its present location in 2011. It currently has 71 employees, is a member of the United Way of Clarion County, and is managed by a 14-member board of directors.
They provide skilled nursing, physical, speech and occupational therapy, a registered dietician, home health aides, medical social services, maternal/infant care, wound care, tele-health, and a hospice program with chaplain and bereavement counseling. CFVNA offers an Adult Daily Living Center and Private Duty services as well. Additionally, they provide free blood pressure screenings as a community service.
For more information, call (814) 297-8400 or visit www.cfvna.org.