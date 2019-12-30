NEW BETHLEHEM – Most folks who make a trip to Las Vegas, come home with a lot less than they started with.
But not one Redbank Valley youngster, whose recent trip to the Junior World Rodeo Finals ranked her among the top in the world at her sport.
After qualifying for the “Super Bowl” of rodeo events in September, 12-year-old Kendall Kirkpatrick and her horse, Snap, finished fifth in barrel racing at the Junior World Finals in December in Las Vegas.
Her parents, Ryan and Jessica Kirkpatrick of Porter Township, explained that the mid-December competitions in Las Vegas are the top in the sport, bringing together professional and youth riders from all over the country.
But unlike other sports where you can pack a bag and hop on an airplane to make a cross-country trip, the Kirkpatricks said it’s a bit more complicated with a horse.
So, on Dec. 5, Kendall and her father loaded up Snap and began the three-day journey. They did their homework and located “horse motels” in St. Louis and Colorado where they could spend the nights.
The family said they were glad they gave themselves a few extra days to make the trip and arrive in Las Vegas before the competition began because along the way, Snap became somewhat ill and needed time to rest up for the grueling schedule ahead.
“That let the horse settle in a few days,” Ryan Kirkpatrick said.
The Junior World Finals are held in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), the top year-end contest for professional rodeo.
Kendall Kirkpatrick said the weeklong event brought her up close to some of the top rodeo stars in the world, including two-time champion Kelly Kaminski. Kirkpatrick and other youth participants took part in a number of autograph sessions, events and other programs throughout the course of the week.
It gives the younger riders a chance to learn how to handle high pressure situations, Ryan Kirkpatrick said, noting that Kaminski worked with the kids extensively during the big rodeo week, which brings a million people per day into the Nevada city.
Jessica Kirkpatrick said that part of the duties included appearances at corporate sponsor booths, which could open doors to possible sponsorships for the young participants.
“They taught how to build character, and how to build your brand,” Ryan Kirkpatrick added.
Kirkpatrick’s older sister, Sydney, an accomplished rider herself, was also along on the trip. Their father said they both got to see “the sacrifices it takes to complete at this level.”
“Big life lessons,” their father said, noting that one of which is that you don’t get where you are on your own. “It takes an army of people to help get you there,” he said, noting the veterinarians, farriers, drivers and many others who made it possible. He also pointed to KTH Inc., Kendall’s sponsor.
As the week moved along, the actual events in the ring loomed large. In her event alone, there were 59 kids competing for the top honors.
Each rider received two “go-arounds” with the scores averaged. After that level, Kirkpatrick found herself in second place due to her averages.
Ryan Kirkpatrick noted that only .008 of a second separated the first place rider from the seventh place rider.
“That’s how tight this is,” he said.
In the final round, Kendall finished in eighth place, giving her a 5th place overall finish.
During a ceremony after the finals competition, Kendall received a bridle tack set and a breast collar for Snap, and she took home a $3,000 prize and other items.
While all the days in Vegas started in the early morning hours and centered around caring for and preparing her horse, Kendall Kirkpatrick said she and her family did have some chances to explore the Vegas strip, see the water show at the Bellagio resort, and spend a day touring Red Rock Canyon. A large contingent of family members also made the trip, by airplane, to see Kendall compete.
But overall, her dad said, “it’s all based on your horse.”
Kirkpatrick said she’d love to go back to the competition at some point in the future, but may focus on qualifying again for the American Rodeo in Texas this year.
Ryan Kirkpatrick noted that Kendall impressed a number of people in Las Vegas, in part because she comes from Pennsylvania and the East Coast. He explained that while riders in the western part of the country have multiple events at which they can try to qualify for the Junior World Finals, only one or two events are held on the East Coast each year.
“To come from the East Coast is quite a feat,” he said.