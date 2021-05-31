It seems the more things change, the more they remain the same. Once again, Redbank Valley School District is trying to cut programs in order to balance the budget. This time the victims are the kindergarten classroom aides. By all means, let’s make the youngest and the most vulnerable segment of our student population the unfortunate recipient of this good news.
Most experts agree, the most critical developmental stages take place during the earliest years of a young person’s life. Learning is the essential part of attending school. Learning and preparing students in kindergarten are the building blocks of how well a student will meet the challenges of their future academic demands. By all means, let’s take an essential building block away — academic support in the form of teacher/student aides.
Again, most experts agree, having one–on–one communication with a teacher or instructor enhances the learning experience for that student. How much is that going to happen in the kindergarten classroom when you take the aides away? By all means, let’s shorten the interaction time students have with a teacher and see how well that works out for us.
The list can go on and on how we are short-changing our most vulnerable population.
It’s the easiest thing to take something away in order to find a solution. It is harder to come to a solution by keeping all the parts in play. But isn’t that what we ask all students to do every day? When they are given a test or a homework assignment or a project to complete, one of the most frequently said or written comments offered by a teacher is, “You can do better than this. I know you can!” It is a challenge, but that what school is all about — challenge. At its best, schools should challenge what you think and know, and develop your potential to meet those situations you never saw coming.
The school administration and school board saw this coming. Unfortunately, they chose to take the easy way out — cut a position. My response to that is, “You can do better than this. I know you can!” Our most vulnerable population is asking you to do better than this. You should be demanding of yourselves as administrators and educators to do better than this. As school board members, you should know you can do better than this.
ANNE
CALLENBURG
New Bethlehem