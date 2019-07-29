NEW BETHLEHEM – Less than a week after flash flood waters flowed throughout Redbank Valley Primary School, administrators and school board members gathered at the New Bethlehem school to assess the damage and to learn about cleanup efforts.
Redbank Valley Superintendent Dr. John Mastillo told school board members July 25 that a significant amount of progress had already been made since the flooding on the night of July 19, and that he is optimistic that the school will be ready to welcome students back for the start of the new year on Aug. 28.
“I’m being very optimistic that we’re going to be open for school on time,” Mastillo said, noting that plans will be ready in case that optimism doesn’t translate into reality.
The good news, he told the school board, is that cleanup efforts had begun right away on the morning after the flood from nearby Leasure Run, and that the building had been drying out well. He said that by last Friday afternoon, Service Master by Bell crews would be in the school already sanitizing rooms.
The bad news, however, is that the district did not have flood insurance on the primary school. Mastillo told the board that the district will be on the line for up to $500,000 for cleanup and repairs until its regular insurance policy kicks in.
“We’re trying to accurately figure out what our loss is,” he said, noting that every item that was damaged or destroyed is being assessed and recorded.
The superintendent said that nearly the entire school was flooded with six to eight inches of muddy water. Anything that the water touched, he said, has to be cleaned and sanitized if it cannot reused. Other items, including wood shelving, is being stored in trailers outside the school so that officials can determine later if it’s worth repairing the items or replacing them.
“We’re focussing on the necessities for getting a classroom started,” Mastillo said, adding that the main goal is to have a safe school ready to open on time, but that some items would be missing in the classrooms until later on.
The rubber moulding along the bottom of the walls throughout all the classrooms had to be removed, Mastillo said.
“We made a decision to pull all that out,” he said. Peg board on the walls in the band room also had to be removed up to 24 inches up from the floor.
Mastillo said the quick action to begin work on the building has proven beneficial as the moisture levels in the school are low enough that the building should not encounter any mold problems. As of last Thursday, he said, 90 percent of the wet items had been removed from the school.
“We’re moving forward, we’re moving as quickly as possible,” he told school board members, noting an “all-hands-on-deck” approach and the call to Service Master to begin work at the site.
Mastillo said some decisions would soon need to be made, especially those regarding the replacement of carpet in some of the rooms, or installing tile instead. Due to the emergency situation, he said the district does not have to go through the normal time-consuming bid process for work or purchases.
One issue, he noted, is the school office where the removal of the carpet exposed the old asbestos tile underneath. Mastillo said he was getting prices for the asbestos abatement, but noted that Clarion Environmental assessed the situation and said there were no health issues.
Board member Dee Bell asked if it might be the time to replace all the old asbestos tile in the building. The superintendent said that with everything else taking place, his focus was only on the damaged areas and not on repairing or replacing anything that didn’t need to be repaired or replaced.
Before Mastillo took the school board on a tour of the building, he told them that the district was fortunate that the floodwaters did not damage any of the school’s kitchen equipment, and that only a minimal amount of technology would need to be replaced throughout the school.
Board member Ann Kopnitsky said it was “amazing” how much work had been done in less than a week. She and others thanked the administration and staff for their efforts.
Board president Chad Shaffer, noting that the district would likely be looking at $500,000 in costs, questioned if the money would be better spent adding onto one of the district’s other schools and closing the New Bethlehem school.
Mastillo said that wasn’t being considered at this time, because if work halted on the cleanup of the primary school, students would be displaced for at least a year until construction could take place at another campus.
Shaffer said that flooding reminded everyone of how little control people have in things like this.
“But this is the time we are in control of,” he said of the cleanup and rebuilding efforts, thanking everyone for working weekends and evenings to get the school ready in time.
Board member Jason Barnett questioned why the district did not carry flood insurance on the elementary school. Mastillo said he could only speculate that past boards had decided it wasn’t much of a risk since only two small corners of the building are in the actual flood plain. He noted that the flood insurance for the high school campus costs $43,000 per year.
After the meeting and tour of the building, Mastillo said he hopes to have the school sanitized in two to three weeks.
He also said that within the next couple of weeks, he should have a better idea of whether or not school can begin on the scheduled date. If not, he noted, districts are permitted five emergency closing days each year. He also said that rather then using up those emergency days, he may prefer to change the school calendar for all three schools if extra time is needed.
Right now, the superintendent said, is to have a safe building that can be opened for students.
“Then we can shift to the other stuff,” he said, pointing to lost books and other items, as well as repairs to the adjacent baseball/softball field.
“It’s an intricate puzzle we’re trying to put back together,” Mastillo concluded.