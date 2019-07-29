DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.