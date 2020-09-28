KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Community Foundation announced this week its list of grant recipients.
The foundation accepted unrestricted grant requests with an independent committee reviewing and scoring the proposals. This year, the committee reviewed 49 grant requests, narrowed it down to the top 20 submissions and awarded $26,425.
Those receiving grants include:
• Mechling Shakley Veterans Center — $3,450 to assist in the costs of disinfectant cleaning supplies, electricity costs and canned goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Redbank Valley Trails Association — $3,400 to contribute to the cost of continued gate replacement on the 42-mile main Redbank Valley Trail and 9-mile Sligo Spur.
• Kittanning Borough Police — $1,900 to purchase the PA ForCite Electronic Citation System which is an efficient solution for law enforcement in issuing traffic citations.
• Lifesteps — $1,900 to support televisions and laptops in program spaces that do not currently have technology allowing staff and program participants to practice social distancing of six feet or more and also engage individuals who are participating remotely.
• Ramps of Hope — $1,750 to provide supplies for materials to build ramps.
• Worthington West Franklin Community Library — $1,600 to provide mobile book displays that will display the books in a tilted manner, which is even more attention-getting and will allow flexibility in distancing.
• Freeport Community Park — $1,500 for Drive In Movie Theater equipment. The intent of the program is to be able to provide fun and entertainment for the residents of Freeport and all surrounding communities by holding Movies in the Park or inside of Laube Hall during colder months.
• Roaring Run Watershed Association — $1,500 to provide partial funding for resurfacing of 2.5 miles of the Roaring Run Trail in Kiski Township.
• Armstrong Center for Community Learning — $1,400 to purchase five new tablets and a subscription to Glogster learning program to be used to educate students and adults about mammals, fish and raptors of Western Pennsylvania.
• Foundation for Indiana University of PA — $1,125 to provide assistance (Emergency Response Fund) to students and their families whose paid internships and or employment has been discontinued, parental job loss, the inability to return home due to unstable home environments, familial health issues, groceries, utility bills, technology and more.
• Make A Wish of Pa. and W.Va. — $1,050 to provide funding for a wish for a child who has a life-threatening medical condition.
• Community Guidance Center — $950 to offset costs due to COVID-19 such as thermometers for bus/van drivers, supply of reusable masks for each student with breakaway lanyards to support the cleanliness of masks. This funding is designated to the Child and Adolescent Partial Hospitalization (ALPHA) program.
• Friends of the Kittanning Library — $875 to provide operational support due to the closing of the library during the pandemic eliminating the ability to have planned fundraisers.
• Tri-City Life Center — $875 to provide operational support to cover the cost of lost income due to client-free services reimbursements, cancelation of major fundraisers.
• Progressive Workshop — $600 to expand the Small Group Employment (individuals who have been diagnosed with an intellectual, physical, or emotional disability) by incorporating progressive Document Destruction.
• Downtown Kittanning Revitalization — $600 to provide funding for the installation, plant medium, labor and watering of flower baskets along the Market Street corridor.
• Arts on the Allegheny — $550 to provide funding for the Arts on the Allegheny Concert Series to include a William Shakespeare play to be held at Armstrong High School and three musical concerts to be held at the John P. Murtha Amphitheater.
• Arc Manor — $550 to provide financial assistance to assist in operating expenses for the partial hospitalization program, allowing the service to be delivered to those in need. This service is not provided by any other agency in the county.
• Life Choices — $500 to provide funding for Brightcourse Curriculum and Interpreting Devices to assist with language and other barriers that affects clients at the clinics.
• Freeport Area Library Association — $350 to provide operational support for pandemic supplies.