NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Community Center will hold a “Ghouls Day Out” on Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vendors include: jewelry makers, baby novelties, textiles, pottery, Avon, Thirty-One and more.
There will be activities for children, and treats will be offered to children and adults in costume.
The center will serve a lunch that includes chicken noodle soup, chili, sandwiches and cookies.
Visit the Facebook event page at Redbank Valley Community Center for more information.
The center is located at 430 Broad Street, New Bethlehem.