NEW BETHLEHEM – Last week’s Redbank Valley Day of Giving brought in a little more than $30,000 to benefit eight area non-profit groups.
“It went well for our second year,” said Sandy Mateer, who helped coordinate the event. She noted that while organizers were pleased with the results, the total amount donated was down a little from last year.
The Day of Giving was held last Thursday, May 10, as a fundraiser for the Redbank Valley Community Center, the Brandon’s Dad DUI awareness organization, New Bethlehem Fire Co., Redbank Valley Public Library, Redbank Valley Church Association, Redbank Valley Education Foundation, Redbank Valley Trails Association and Redbank Renaissance.
“It’s an important fundraising tool for all of our organizations,” Mateer said. “We really depend on Day of Giving as one of our biggest fundraisers.”
Although representatives from each group decided together not to release individual donation totals, Mateer, who serves as president of the Redbank Valley Trails Association, noted that the trail group did very well this year.
“We have a lot of projects going on,” she said, explaining that donations to the trail group will primarily be used to finish the section of trail in the Farimount City area behind M&S Meats once an acid mine drainage remediation project is completed there. Any remaining funds, she said, would be used for improvements to the Sligo spur, as well as placing additional limestone on the trail in various places.
As for Redbank Renaissance, Mateer said most of the donations that came in last week were earmarked for the Garden Keepers group, which will use the funds to buy plants, mulch and other items for the pre-Memorial Day plantings in the park area near the New Bethlehem bridge. The Redbank Valley Historical Society also received some donations that will help the group produce its next history book, while general donations to Renaissance will go toward facade and bike rack programs the group offers.
Mateer said that the Brandon’s Dad organization uses donations to support DUI awareness programs in the region, while the Redbank Valley Church Association supports an average of 145 families each week with its food pantry, and also provides scholarships to local students.
She said that donations to the community center will help support programs offered at the Broad Street facility, while the New Bethlehem Fire Co. will use its funding to replenish small tools that are needed.
“They need support for equipment and training,” Mateer said, noting that the fire company covers a large territory well beyond the borders of New Bethlehem Borough.
The Redbank Valley Education Foundation is a new group, Mateer said, which is developing scholarships and supporting other aspects of the Redbank Valley School District.
Finally, she said the Redbank Valley Public Library uses its donations to support a wide range of programs and services.
“They depend upon the support of the community for staffing and all of their costs,” she said.
With this year’s Day of Giving in the rear-view mirror, Mateer said the groups are already looking ahead to next year’s event, which will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
For next year, she said she hopes that a matching fund can be established to help bring in additional funding. Mateer also said that the group has reached out to other non-profit organizations in the valley to take part next year.
“Hopefully next year we can have more participation,” she said.
