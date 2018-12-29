NEW BETHLEHEM — Here are the standings and scores of Saturday’s 11-team Redbank Valley Duals. No team champion was crowned.
STANDINGS
Brockway;5-0
Redbank Valley;5-0
Kane;3-2
Mercer;3-2
Slippery Rock;3-2
Jamestown;3-2
Oswayo Valley;2-3
Clarion;1-3
Curwensville;1-4
Punxsutawney;1-4
Youngsville;0-5
SCORES
Round 1A: Redbank Valley 58, Slippery Rock 10; Kane 42, Jamestown 24; Brockway 66, Oswayo Valley 11.
Round 1B: Curwensville 48, Youngsville 12; Mercer 51, Punxsutawney 15.
Round 2A: Redbank Valley 63, Jamestown 18; Kane 57, Oswayo Valley 18; Brockway 78, Youngsville 0.
Round 2B: Mercer 57, Curwensville 16; Slippery Rock 52, Clarion 16.
Round 3A: Redbank Valley 64, Oswayo Valley 6; Kane 66, Youngsville 6; Brockway 51, Mercer 19.
Round 3B: Slippery Rock 42, Punxsutawney 36; Jamestown 36, Clarion 30.
Round 4A: Redbank Valley 81, Youngsville 0; Mercer 42, Kane 38.
Round 5A: Redbank Valley 42, Mercer 24; Brockway 58, Slippery Rock 3.
Round 5B: Jamestown 39, Curwensville 36; Oswayo Valley 42, Punxsutawney 29; Clarion 33, Youngsville 6.
Round 6: Brockway 45, Kane 27; Punxsutawney 42, Curwensville 36.
