NEW BETHLEHEM — Heavily favored against fifth-seeded Curwensville, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs volleyball team had to dig out from a first-set loss and early second-set deficit to escape a semifinal upset Monday night.
The Lady Bulldogs did pull away for a four-set win, topping Curwensville 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19. That lands head coach Matt Darr’s team in Thursday’s District 9 Class AA final against Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference rival Keystone which beat Punxsutawney in the other semifinal.
Redbank Valley (19-1), which won its last crown in 2018, hosts Keystone starting at 6:30 p.m. Earlier this year, the Lady Bulldogs beat Keystone in four sets.
“They’re dangerous for two reasons. One, because they’re a great team and secondly they’re just playing with emotion right now, so we have to match that emotion,” Darr said. “I think that’s the one thing sometimes we struggle with out of the gate. We always pull it off later in the match, but at some point, if we start like that, it’s going to come back to bit us. We have to get to start right off the bat and put it to them.”
Curwensville (10-8) had the Lady Bulldogs on their heels out of the gate. The Lady Tide stormed out to a 16-7 first set lead and stunned the home team with a first-set win.
Alyssa Bakaysa, the Lady Tide’s 6-foot-1 junior middle hitter, was a problem for Redbank Valley as she dominated the first set and finished the night with 11 kills and seven blocks.
“The things that always worked for us all season are the girls communicating and having fun together on the court,” Lady Tide head coach Lara Wiggins said. “That sounds fundamental, but when they’re on, they’re excited when they play together like that, they’re a different team.
“Alyssa, I’ve told her several times both tonight and last week in the win against Kane that I need her in the front row as long as possible so capitalize and take advantage and do what you have to do.”
Darr disappointed with his team’s passing, but the net play of his big hitters in senior Montana Hetrick, junior Ryley Pago and sophomore Alivia Huffman led the way. They finished with 16, 14 and eight kills respectively.
“Our outsides played great tonight. Montana has been there all year. Alivia has really come on this year too and then Ryley in the middle,” Darr said. “We typically have Brianna (Minich) starting and Ryley in the back and after that first set, we just did a switch to change a couple things and Pago just played lights-out.”
Curwensville jumped out to a 10-6 lead to start the second set, but the Lady Bulldogs rallied and controlled things the rest of the way.
Also for Redbank Valley, Brynn and Caylen Rearick finished with 14 and nine digs respectively to anchor the back-row defense. Brooke Holben’s 32 set assists paced the offensive attack.
For Curwensville, Emma Caldwell added 22 assists and served 16 points.
“I could not be happier (how the season finished),” Wiggins said of her Lady Tide. “When I took over as head coach six years ago, these girls were in seventh grade and were my first junior high group. They’ve worked really hard and they’ve been the best team I’ve seen in 11 years of coaching in Curwensville.”