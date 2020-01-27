NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley High School has announced the students who have achieved high honors and honors in the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
SEVENTH GRADE
High Honors
Gage Duncan, Alexis Eberle, Isaac Gourley, Kate Grafton, Claire Hepler, Kendall Kirkpatrick, Kolton Miller, Broc Monrean, Taylor Ripple, Caleb Root and Rylan Rupp.
Honors
Giavanna Adelaar-Good, Emma Bayuk, Ziva Bish, Kira Bonanno, Andrew Byers, Laci Campbell, Keja Elmer, Isabella Faulk, Mackenzie Foringer, Kieran Fricko, Hayden Giles, Cierra Gould and Mylee Harmon.
Cadance Ingram, Riley Johnston, Ruby Lewis, Breckin Minich, Reese Minich, Makenna Monrean, Ava Moore, Levi Neiswonger, Alaina Ortz, Kaedyn Pago and George Port.
Hayden Rearick, Hunter Reichard, Keihin Rupp, Leah Schrecengost, Jacob Shilling, Gabriela Smith, Eva Wadding, Thomas Wegley and Karter Wilson.
EIGHTH GRADE
High Honors
Lilliane Barnett, EvaLynn Barrett, Seth Barrett, Nevada Boyer, Bree Ferringer, Claire Henry, Keira Carlson, Mathew Kozma, Ethan McIntire and Emily Neiswonger.
Mackenna Rankin, Elliot Rutkowski, Alexandra Shoemaker, Emma Taladay, and Emily Truitt.
Honors
Caden Adams, Isabelle Bond, Samantha Bowser, Donovan Calhoun, Ty Carrier, Mason Clouse, Colton Conner, Brendan Davis, Nathan Draa, Jalynn Felts, Raegan George, Miles Hetrick, Marcus John and Madison Kemmer.
Robert Kephart, Gavin Kerchinski, Sydney Kirkpatrick, Isaiah Latuhihin, Nevaeh Martin, Brayden McCauley, Jackson Minich, Shae Minich, Kaeden Neiswonger and Bethany Procious.
Hailey Rupp, Garrett Shaffer, Levi Shick, Savannah Shick, Logan Smathers, Madison Watkins, Liliahna Wert, Meranda White and Kayden Young.
NINTH GRADE
High Honors
Hailey Duespohl, Brooklyn Edmonds, Emma Kemmer, Bailey Laughlin, McKayla McGuire, Nicholas Moore and Josie Neiswonger.
Honors
Cole Bish, Alyssa Bowser, Haley Brinker, Paige Carlson, Zane Coil, Brayden Delp, Samarie Dinger, Arica Drenning, Ryleigh Evans, Kayla Goodman, Owen Harmon and James Hicks.
Abby Himes, David Horner, Alivia Huffman, Tate Minich, Jack Ni, Abigail Over, Trevor Rearick, Caylen Rearick, Elena Root, Carsen Rupp and Jocelyn Schrecengost.
Colton Shick, Madison Smith, Nina Space, Gwyneth Wadding, Cam Wagner and Jordon Weyandt.
TENTH GRADE
High Honors
Bryson Bain, Caitlynn Boozer, Samantha Evans, Mia Gourley, Katelyn Henry, Olivia Magagnotti, and Remington Orange.
Honors
Hayley Adams, Olivia Anderson, Kolby Barrett, Raegen Beamer, Arissa Bish, Morgan Bowser, Claire Clouse, Abigail Crawford, Kaitlyn Davis, Jeffery Douglas, Abigale Downs and Andrea Felts.
Maddi Fink, Madison Foringer, Quinn Fricko, LeighAnn Hetrick, Steven Kisamore, Jacob Kundick, Sarah Magness, Mackayla Males, Gunner Mangiantini, Anthony McGuire, and Alexander Mills.
Makayla Monrean, Ryley Pago, Hayley Park, Jenna Procious, Neiswonger Rupp, Jack Shaffer, Lillian Shaffer, Serenity Shaffer, Ryleigh Smathers, Mackenzie Thiel, Elissa Wright and Abby Young.
ELEVENTH GRADE
High Honors
Josey Adams, Skyelyr Bish, Savanna Boyer, Gabrielle Dinger, Nicolas Farster, Owen Fricko, Clara Gourley, Quinlan Griffin, Teja Hageter, Montana Hetrick, Emma Huffman, Rhiannon Laughlin, Shannon Little and Owen Magagnotti.
Elaina Miller, Ciara Mills, Brianna Minich, Karissa Reichard, Kia Sage, Karlee Shoemaker, Brooke Smith, Brooke Snyder, Samantha Truitt, Sierra Watkins, Robert Weaver and Ciarra Yarger.
Honors
Eryn Bailey, Coltin Bartley, Fallon Bayuk, Dalton Bish, Makenna Bish, Kobe Bonanno, Samantha Booth, Trista Bowser, Andrea Byers, Josie Delp, Destiny Doshak, Aidan Gardner and Matthew Green.
Megan Himes, Brooke Holben, Alaina Hook, Austin Kirkpatrick, Koltin Kline, Nico Kozma, Richard Leasure, Kassidy Lee, Landon Pence, Brynn Rearick, Josiah Reichard, Trenten Rupp and Hallee Sayers.
Fiona Shaffer, Ty Sherry, Hayden Smith, Gage Snyder, Mason Traister, Zoey Troup, Brooklynn Veronesi, Jordan Walker, Kyle Watkins and Trinity Weckerly.
TWELFTH GRADE
High Honors
Noah Cyphert, Kaitlyn Draa, Brooklyn Hepler, Tara Hinderliter, Tiffany Kahle, Austin Leasure, Madison Moore, Kianna Shreckengost, Lauren Smith and Karlee Wells.
Honors
Anthony Baileys, Chase Bish, Trenton Bowersox, Elizabeth Brooks, Alex Carlson, Adam Cordwell, Jacob Faulk, Declan Fricko, Aidan Griffin, Chase Guntrum, Kennedy Heeter, Samuel Hetrick and Taylor King.
Rebecca Kunselman, Rebecca Little, Abigail Markle, Samantha Neiswonger, Carly Over, Tyson Patton, Zoe Rankin, Austin Rupp, Destiny Stahlman, Max Tyner, Ethan Wadding and Ethan Wiant.