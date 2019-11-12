NEW BETHLEHEM – The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Redbank Valley High School gym in New Bethlehem. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: RVHS.
Redbank Valley High School to host Red Cross blood drive
Adele Smith
