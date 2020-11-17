HAWTHORN – Redbank Valley Intermediate School has released the names of students who have achieved high honors and honors in the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
GRADE THREE
High Honors
Braydon Dean, Jacey Greenawalt, Cheyleigh Gruver, Chesney Hammond, Halle Hammond, Alyssa Johnston, Neko Johnston, Wyatt Kaza, Rylynn Kiehl, Ryder Ortz and Moira Plucinski.
Remington Powell, Evalyn Rupp, Caden Shultz, Tyler Smith, Jada Vaz, Jace Whitling, Kaylee Wiant and Alexis Wile.
Honors
Cedar Brittenburg, Piper Bussard, Harley Carlson, Cruz Carrier, Gwendolyn Evans, Lennon Hopper, Allison Kiehl, Kamden Kriebel, Jada Lang, Aiden Leasure, Domonic Lutz, Connor Moore and Mia Neiswonger.
Bryella Pence, Levi Rominski, Jace Rossman, Emma Schrecengost, Blake Shaffer, Samantha Skinner, Kiptyn Smith, Cain Stewart, Aiden Wright, Colby Yount and Madeline Young.
GRADE FOUR
High Honors
Ava Alwine, Kale Barnett, Adeline Barrett, Hazel Coil, Harper Davis, Ethan Minich, Caine Monrean, Hadlee Rearick and Cora Sturgeon.
Honors
Abbey Altobelli, Vanessa Beers, Kaylee Boozer, Sydnie Bowser, Michael Cain, Jaylyn Chandler, Gabe Clinger, Taylor George, Maelle Hook, Faith Kemp, Tayvin Kennedy, Rylan McClelland and Jared Magness.
Christie Morris, Gavyn Pago, Adelynn Pence, Alea Reitz, Aubrie Scovel, Rebecca Sherry, Greysen Stewart, Dalton Traister, Trinidy Truckley and Kayleb Young.
GRADE FIVE
High Honors
Cadence Adams, Journee Bentley, Colton Edmonds, Jarrett Gould, Luke Grafton, Jace Huffman, Landen Johnston, Sadie Magness, Justace Morgan, Christopher Pasekoff and Adalyn Rupp.
Brandon Smith, Falyn Smith, Abbie Truitt and Brayden Wells.
Honors
Drake Bish, Summer Bish, Jeanette Cornman, Hayden Darr, Brayden Goodman, Joel Hepler, Landon Hornberger, Madeliene McCauley, Alexander Mann, Mason Mineweaser, Kaylen Minich and Cammie Monrean.
Mario Nicolli, Avery Ortz, Deklan Plucinski, Owen Polka, Jacqueline Port, Leviticus Powell, Libby Rapp, Iris Reitz, Brody Ripple, Emma Shaffer, Dawson Smith, Corban Summerville, Kolby Tosh and Kennedy White.