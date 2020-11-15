CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP — Running into the top-ranked team in the state, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team had its season ended Saturday afternoon in the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals.
WPIAL North Catholic, No. 1 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, swept the Lady Bulldogs 25-16, 25-12, 25-17. The season ended at 21-2 for the Lady Bulldogs.
Montana Hetrick led the Lady Bulldogs with seven kills while Alivia Huffman and Brianna Minich had five and four kills apiece. Ryley Pago finished with three kills and two blocks.
Brooke Holben added 14 assists with Brynn and Caylen Rearick turning in 19 and 10 digs apiece.
The loss stopped a 20-game winning streak for the Lady Bulldogs, who were swept by Clarion in their second game of the season. Clarion, No. 1 in Class A, swept West Shamokin on Saturday to reach the PIAA semifinals.