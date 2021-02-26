NEW BETHLEHEM – Despite a year of periodic state-mandated closures and operating restrictions, the New Bethlehem Public Library weathered the coronavirus pandemic in good shape. Using numerous innovations, the community organization recently reopened to patrons who want to browse its shelves.
A brief visit inside on Thursday afternoon showed that the popular book stop and hangout was truly back in business. One patron was tucked away in a corner, tapping away on her laptop, while a regular customer stopped by to send a work-related fax.
Executive director Jaylene Onufer said, “It has been a tough year for everyone, but fortunately no staff or patron got COVID. We had to get creative with some of our fundraising activities, but we were able to hold most of them.”
Onufer said that only the annual Art in the Park event could not be held. Fundraising efforts have kept the library’s cash flows nearly equal with those of previous years.
“That said, we did manage to pull off our holiday-season Shop, Look and Listen by moving it to the art gallery space in the Town Center building near the fire hall,” she said.
“Our patrons can come inside the library itself again,” she said, “but we still cannot hold most of our special programming because of occupancy limits and social distancing.”
Vicki Hoffman, longtime mainstay library technician, provided a detailed look at day-today operations in the time of COVID.
“Patrons are welcome to come during the usual library hours,” she said, “and can browse the shelves, check out books and use our computers. Things are different, but the patrons cooperate pretty well.”
As with most buildings accessible by the public, the library requires everyone to wear a mask. A hand sanitizing station is set up inside the inner front door and Plexiglass panels separate patrons from library staff.
“Patrons can go just about anywhere, but they are not allowed behind the circulation desk,” she said. “Otherwise, everything is pretty much back to normal. We are providing faxing and copying services again, too.”
The library’s 10 public computers are still popular with patrons, but they are responsible for wiping down keyboards and desks with disinfecting wipes after use.
“Another difference is that, after patrons return circulating material such as books, those items are set aside and quarantined for a week before they are reshelved,” Hoffman said.
Onufer said, “We expect things to continue approaching normal in the coming months. We are all looking forward to holding Art in the Park again.”