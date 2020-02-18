NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Public Library is sponsoring a bus trip to Lancaster on Good Friday, April 10, to see the show, “Queen Esther.”
The ticket price for this outing includes: transportation, a Sight & Sound theater ticket and lunch at the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn.
The itinerary is as follows:
- 5 a.m.: Depart from library for Lancaster (Breakfast stop en route is to be decided and is not included in the ticket price).
- 10:30 a.m.: Approximate arrival to Sight & Sound.
- 11 a.m.: Sight & Sound show, “Queen Esther,” begins.
- 1:30 p.m.: Sight & Sound show ends. Load bus following the show.
- 1:45 p.m.: Depart for Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn.
- 2 p.m.: Arrive for smorgasbord lunch at Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn.
- 3:30 p.m.: Depart for Kitchen Kettle Village Shopping.
- 3:45 p.m.: Arrive at shopping destination.
- 5:45 p.m.: Depart for New Bethlehem.
- 10:30 p.m.: Approximate arrival back to the library (Rest stop en-route to be decided).
The cost of each ticket is $173.
The first payment of $86.50 is due by Feb. 21, and the second payment of $86.50 is due by March 20. These payments are non-refundable.
For more information, call the Redbank Valley Public Library at (814) 275-2870.
Seats are limited.