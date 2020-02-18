NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Public Library is sponsoring a bus trip to Lancaster on Good Friday, April 10, to see the show, “Queen Esther.”

The ticket price for this outing includes: transportation, a Sight & Sound theater ticket and lunch at the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn.

The itinerary is as follows:

  • 5 a.m.: Depart from library for Lancaster (Breakfast stop en route is to be decided and is not included in the ticket price).
  • 10:30 a.m.: Approximate arrival to Sight & Sound.
  • 11 a.m.: Sight & Sound show, “Queen Esther,” begins.
  • 1:30 p.m.: Sight & Sound show ends. Load bus following the show.
  • 1:45 p.m.: Depart for Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn.
  • 2 p.m.: Arrive for smorgasbord lunch at Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn.
  • 3:30 p.m.: Depart for Kitchen Kettle Village Shopping.
  • 3:45 p.m.: Arrive at shopping destination.
  • 5:45 p.m.: Depart for New Bethlehem.
  • 10:30 p.m.: Approximate arrival back to the library (Rest stop en-route to be decided).

The cost of each ticket is $173.

The first payment of $86.50 is due by Feb. 21, and the second payment of $86.50 is due by March 20. These payments are non-refundable.

For more information, call the Redbank Valley Public Library at (814) 275-2870.

Seats are limited.

Recommended for you

Tags