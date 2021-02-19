Redbank splits on court
The Redbank Valley varsity basketball teams split their Friday night games.
The Lady Bulldogs won at Karns City, 34-26, while the Bulldogs fell at home to Clearion, 80-62.
The Lady Bulldogs (11-4) outscored Karns City 11-1 in the fourth quarter to pull away with the win. Claire Clouse led the way with 12 points while Madison Foringer finished with seven points.
Abby Callahan led Karns City (11-6) with 11 points.
Against Clarion, the Bulldogs trailed 44-24 at halftime as Clarion’s Cal German and Beau Verdill blistered the Bulldogs for 29 and 27 points respectively.
Four Bulldogs reached double figures with Marquese Gardlock scoring 20 points. Bryson Bain, Chris Marshall and Owen Magagnotti scored 15, 12 and 10 points apiece.
The Bulldogs droppeed to 9-5.
Both teams play Forest Area Monday, the boys at Marienville (East Forest) and the girls at home.
Frazier signs with Bucs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Infielder Todd Frazier agreed to a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates that includes an invitation to big league spring training.
If Frazier is added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year contract paying a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues, as part of the agreement announced Friday.
Pittsburgh is in need of depth at both corner infield spots after trading first baseman Josh Bell to Washington in the offseason. Colin Moran will move from third base to first full-time, with Ke’Bryan Hayes projected to start at third.
The 35-year-old Frazier is a career .242 hitter with 218 home runs and 636 RBIs while playing for five teams, including Cincinnati, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. Frazier split time with Texas and the Mets in 2020, hitting .236 with four home runs and 12 RBIs.
Frazier is expected to join the Pirates in time to be on the field for the first day of workouts for position players on Monday.