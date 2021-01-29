STRATTANVILLE — With Chris Marshall and Marquese Gardlock leading the way, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs pounded out 40 points in the second half and pulled away with a 79-49 win at Clarion-Limestone Friday night.
The Bulldogs led 39-22 at halftime and saw the Lions pull within 43-30 in the third quarter, but an overwhelming finish led to them turning on the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock in the fourth quarter.
Marshall scored 19 of his 29 points in the first half while Gardlock lit things up in the second half with 23 of his 26 points in the second half, 14 of them coming in the fourth quarter.
Bryson Bain finished with 18 points.
Hayden Callen led the Lions with 22 points.
The Rovers (4-1) are scheduled to host Brockway Monday. The Lions (2-4) visit A-C Valley Tuesday.
In other games:
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 69, C-L 40
At New Bethlehem, the host Lady Bulldogs got 20 points from Madison Foringer in a win over the visiting Lady Lions.
Also for the Lady Bulldogs (4-1), who visit Laurel Saturday afternoon, Caylen Rearick and Alivia Huffman scored 16 and 12 points respectively.
Redbank Valley led 36-19 at halftime, then outscored C-L 20-8 in the third to take a 56-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
C-L (2-5) got 13 points from Frances Milliron and nine from Lexi Coull.