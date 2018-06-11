BROOKVILLE — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced Monday that an Adult Basic Education Direct Service grant totaling almost $450,000 has been awarded to a regional intermediate unit serving our area.
“Since earning a high school equivalency credential can be the first step to increased employment opportunities, better earnings or higher education, it is critical that we look for ways to open doors for these adults to become qualified to pursue these opportunities,” said Dush. “For anyone in the 66th Legislative District who has not yet received their high school diploma or GED, there is not only hope, but assistance available, to help you better your life and expand your future employment horizons.”
Dush confirmed that Seneca Highlands IU 9, serving Jefferson, Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter counties, has been awarded an Adult Basic Education Direct Service grant totaling $448,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Per its grant application, Seneca Highlands IU 9 is subcontracting with Community Action Inc. for a total of $96,250 to provide services to 55 individuals in Jefferson County.
Adult Basic Education Direct Service grants are awarded to assist adults to become literate and obtain the knowledge and skills necessary for employment and economic self-sufficiency. Eligible applicants for this funding include school districts, libraries, volunteer literacy organizations, public housing authorities, community colleges, and public and private nonprofit agencies.
