HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and Department of Health Wednesday announced the opening of a Regional Vaccination Clinic (RVC) at the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State’s University Park campus in Centre County.
“Initially, this site will administer 600 doses per day, with the capacity to administer more as operations ramp up,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “This is a centrally-located site that will serve thousands of people from not only Centre County but also surrounding counties as well.”
“We are pleased with this latest effort to ensure vaccine is available to Pennsylvanians,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “The Wolf Administration is committed in our efforts to work with high throughput providers to get the Commonwealth vaccinated. We know that this regional vaccination clinic will serve as a prime location for many Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated, and we encouraged people to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”
The site will open to administer vaccines on Friday, April 9 at 11 a.m. with appointments available on April 9, 10, 11, and 12. Beginning April 15, the RVC will operate five days a week from Thursdays through Mondays. The RVC will operate noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Anyone eligible for a vaccine can make an appointment online or by calling 1-844-545-3450 to make an appointment. The clinic is open to anyone who is eligible regardless of county of residence – you can check your eligibility online.
The Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, LLC, a health organization contracted by PEMA for planning and staffing assistance at commonwealth-established vaccine sites, will direct operations and administer doses at the site.