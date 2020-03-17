CLARION – Immaculate Conception Parish School announces the postponement of the registration days scheduled for March 18 and 25.
Registration packets can be picked up at the school. If interested in joining the IC family, please take one home to fill out, then return it. The school office, located at 729 E. Main St., Clarion is open between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
When returning a completed application, remember to include a copy of the child’s Social Security card, birth certificate (state issued), baptism certificate (if Catholic), and $50 registration fee.
A screening day for incoming Kindergarten students will be held at a future date.
For more information, call (814) 226-8433 ext. 130.