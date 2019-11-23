Registration has opened for MIM2020: International Conference on Injection Molding of Metals, Ceramics and Carbides—the only international powder and metal injection molding conference of the year. MIM2020 is a global conference and tabletop exhibition highlighting advances in the metal injection molding (MIM) industry. The conference will take place in Irvine, California, at the Hotel Irvine, March 2–4, 2020.
Conference Highlights
- Keynote Speaker Randall M. German, FAPMI, San Diego State University
- Tabletop Exhibition & Networking Reception
- Two days of technical sessions
- Offsite Tour at ARBURG
“The metal injection molding industry is an innovative and highly competitive marketplace,” explains Paul Sedor, vice president, member and industry relations, Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF). “The annual MIM conference provides an optimal venue for gaining industry insight and learning about the latest technology.”
Last year’s MIM2019 attracted over 150 attendees representing 95 companies from 15 countries. Attendees consisted of 38% parts manufacturers; 30% equipment and service providers; 11% powder and feedstock suppliers; 5% consumers; and 16% other, which includes students and academia. A similar attendance base is expected for 2020.
The PIM industry is composed of metal injection molding, ceramic injection molding, and cemented carbide injection molding—an advanced manufacturing industry with sales assessed at nearly $2 billion globally. This conference will provide a venue for the latest technology transfer.
For additional details, visit MIM2020.org.